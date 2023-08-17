Landale is expected to miss the Australian national team's remaining games in the FIBA World Cup after he suffered a left ankle injury midway through the first quarter of Wednesday's 88-67 exhibition win over South Sudan, Olgun Uluc of ESPN.com reports.

Australia head coach Brian Goorjian said after the game that Landale will undergo an MRI, and though the extent of his injury won't be known until the results of his medical tests are available, the Boomers aren't counting on the 27-year-old center making it back on the court before the tournament comes to an end Sept. 10. Heading into Wednesday, Landale had already missed Australia's first two warmup games with a right ankle injury. Given the multiple ankle injuries, Landale may not receive clearance from the Rockets -- who signed him to a three-year contract in free agency in July -- to suit up in the World Cup even if the MRI doesn't reveal anything overly concerning. Unless he requires surgery to address the ankle injury, Landale should still have a good chance of being available for the start of the Rockets' training camp in early October.