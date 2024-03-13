Landale produced 11 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt), four rebounds, five assists, one block and two steals across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 103-101 win over the Spurs.

Landale served up arguably his best game of the season, playing at least 20 minutes for the first time all year. With Alperen Sengun likely sidelined for the remainder of the season due to multiple leg issues, Landale could find himself a key piece of the rotation moving forward. While his role could be dependant on who the opposition is, he is worth considering given his ability to contribute across multiple categories.