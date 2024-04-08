Landale totaled 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-6 FT), one rebound, two assists and one steal across 16 minutes during Sunday's 147-136 overtime loss to the Mavericks.

Landale reached double-digit scoring for the second straight game Sunday. He has provided solid backup minutes at center behind Jabara Smith since the injury to Alperen Sengun (ankle) in March. The Rockets were eliminated from playoff contention following Sunday's loss, so Landale could see some additional playing time during the last week of the regular season.