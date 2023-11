Landale finished Friday's 106-100 loss to the Clippers with two points (1-2 FG) and three rebounds across seven minutes.

Landale played double-digit minutes in each of his first four appearances in November but has now been held below 10 minutes in his last three appearances. He's averaged 0.7 points and 2.3 rebounds in 5.3 minutes per game during that time and doesn't have much fantasy upside as long as Alperen Sengun is healthy.