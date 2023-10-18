Landale (ankle) said he expects to play in Wednesday's preseason contest against the Spurs, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Landale was expected to play Monday too, but he never saw any action. Regardless, it appears the backup big man is getting closer to full strength after dealing with a minor ankle injury to start training camp and should be good to go for the regular season.
