Rockets general manager Rafael Stone said Landale (ankle) will be a full participant in training camp at the end of September, Coty M. Davis of SI.com reports.

Landale suffered a left ankle injury while playing for the Australian national team at the FIBA World Cup in mid-August, but as expected, the injury isn't expected to impact his availability for the start of the 2023-24 NBA campaign. The big man is currently able to do some basketball drills, but he hasn't progressed to 5-on-5 work yet. Landale signed a three-year contract with Houston in July and is slated to be the primary backup to Alperen Sengun.