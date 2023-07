Landale signed a three-year, $32 million with the Rockets on Saturday, Michael Scotto of USA Today reports.

The first year of the deal is fully guaranteed, while the subsequent two years are not, and the fourth year of the deal is a team option. Landale spent the 2022-23 season with the Suns, averaging 6.6 points and 4.1 rebounds across 69 appearances (four starts) as Deandre Ayton's backup.