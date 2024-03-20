Landale chipped in 10 points (4-7 FG, 2-2 FT), three rebounds and seven blocks in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 137-114 win over the Wizards.

With seven blocks on the night, Landale easily set a new career-best mark. His previous best was three blocks, and he's only recorded at least two blocks in 10 total games. Fantasy managers should take this outlier performance with a grain of salt, but he's certainly trending up with averages of 9.8 points, 4.0 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.0 blocks over his last five games.