Landale won't play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors due to a knee injury, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Landale will miss the first game of the playoffs Sunday due to a knee injury. Steven Adams should operate as the primary backup center to Alperen Sengun in his absence. Landale's next chance to suit up is Game 2 on Wednesday.
More News
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Coming off bench Sunday•
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Draws start Wednesday•
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Sees garbage-time run in rout•
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Good to go off bench Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Iffy for Tuesday•
-
Rockets' Jock Landale: Drawing first start of season•