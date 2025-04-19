Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Landale won't play in Sunday's Game 1 against the Warriors due to a knee injury, Danielle Lerner of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Landale will miss the first game of the playoffs Sunday due to a knee injury. Steven Adams should operate as the primary backup center to Alperen Sengun in his absence. Landale's next chance to suit up is Game 2 on Wednesday.

More News