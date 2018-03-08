Johnson (illness) is no longer listed on the injury report for Friday's game against the Raptors, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson missed the last two games with an illness, but appears ready to get back into the action after an extended break. He'll slot back into the wing rotation and could push for minutes in the lower 20's with Ryan Anderson (hip) still sidelined. Johnson's return will likely mean less of a workload for Gerald Green.