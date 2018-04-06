Rockets' Joe Johnson: Four points in win
Johnson added four points (2-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt) and three rebounds across 18 minutes during Houston's 96-94 win over Portland on Thursday.
The 36-year-old has only produced one game above the 20-point mark this year as it is becoming apparent that he is not much of a offensive threat anymore. Johnson is currently averaging 6.9 points and 3.2 rebounds in 52 games played this season.
