Rockets' Joe Johnson: Likely out Tuesday
Johnson is yet to officially finalize his contract with the Rockets and will likely be held out of Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Johnson announced his commitment to the Rockets on Saturday, the two sides have to wait until Tuesday for the deal to become official, so it's unlikely that Johnson will be available for the night's matchup with the Timberwolves in Minneapolis. The Rockets close out their pre-All-Star schedule by hosting the Kings on Wednesday, so Johnson could make his debut in that contest -- or, Houston could simply wait until after the break to insert the 36-year-old into the rotation.
