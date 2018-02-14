Rockets' Joe Johnson: Not available Tuesday
Johnson won't be available for Tuesday's game against the Timberwolves, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
Johnson still has yet to officially sign with the Rockets, so as expected, he won't be ready to take the court Tuesday. The Rockets play next on Wednesday vs. the Kings, though it remains to be seen if everything will be fully completed in time for Johnson to make his Rockets debut then. For that reason, we may have to wait until after the All-Star break for Johnson to play, but continue to monitor the situation for the time being.
