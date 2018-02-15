Rockets' Joe Johnson: Plays 31 minutes in team debut
Johnson had nine points (2-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 100-91 victory over Sacramento.
Johnson made his Rockets debut Wednesday, appearing rusty but still seeing good minutes. He should be able to carve out a nice role off the bench but will see his time take a hit upon Trevor Ariza's (hamstring) return. Even on his new team, he remains an option only in the deeper formats, barring any major injuries to those players above him in the rotation.
