Rockets' Joe Johnson: Questionable Wednesday
Johnson (illness) is questionable for Wednesday's contest against Milwaukee, Mark Berman of Fox 26 Houston reports.
Johnson was absent from Tuesday's contest against the Thunder as a result of an illness, which has apparently carried over in some capacity to Wednesday. If he ends up missing the game, Gerald Green could see rotational minutes off the pine once again. He played 15 minutes Tuesday, posting six points and three boards.
