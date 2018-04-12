Rockets' Joe Johnson: Struggles in Wednesday's spot start
Johnson produced five points (2-10 FG, 0-2 3Pt), five assists and three rebounds across 29 minutes in a 96-83 loss to the Kings.
Johnson drew the start with Trevor Ariza one of four first-unit players sitting for rest, but he couldn't get much going from the field. The 17-year veteran has been modestly involved save for a few games since arriving in Houston at the trade deadline, but his presence figures to expand during the first round of the postseason at a minimum with Luc Mbah a Moute out with a shoulder injury.
