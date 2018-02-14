Rockets' Joe Johnson: Will be available to make Rockets debut
Johnson will be available for Wednesday's game against the Kings, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.
While Johnson reached a buyout agreement with the Kings over the weekend, he had to wait to officially clear waivers before signing with the Rockets. With that process now complete, Johnson will be an option off the bench for coach Mike D'Antoni, but his role will likely be somewhat limited. That said, should the game turn into a blowout, it's certainly possible Johnson could see some extended run with the second unit.
