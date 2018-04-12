Johnson will enter the starting five for Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Kings, Rockets play-by-play announcer Craig Ackerman reports.

The Rockets are holding out eight regular contributors, including the likes of James Harden (ankle) and Chris Paul (rest). As a result, Johnson will be able to pick up the start and is essentially guaranteed to log more than 30 minutes barring an injury. Look for Johnson's overall production to see a fairly significant spike considering his playing time and usage will be way up for Wednesday's finale.