Johnson (illness) is out for Wednesday's contest against the Bucks, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Johnson missed Tuesday's contest against the Thunder due to an illness, which caused him to be initially listed as questionable for Wednesday's game. He's apparently still feeling too sick to play, however, and will sit the contest out. In his stead, Gerald Green could see solid minutes again, as he played 15 minutes Tuesday and posted six points and grabbed three rebounds.