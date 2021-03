Wall tallied 20 points (6-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 5-6 FT), seven assists, two rebounds and one steal during Wednesday's loss to Charlotte.

Wall wasn't nearly as terrific as he was during the Rockets' win against the Raptors on Monday in this one but the guard still managed to lead the team offensively and in assists again. Since returning from a knee injury against the Pistons on March 19, Wall is averaging 21.0 points and 7.8 assists over his past four outings.