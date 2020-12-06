Wall said Sunday that he has been at '100 percent since March,' Marc J. Spears of ESPN.com reports.

Wall, who hasn't appeared in an NBA game since the 2018-19 season, said he is feeling completely healthy to open the 2020-21 campaign. The 30-year-old point guard said he played pickup with the Washington G League squad to help prepare himself to get back to NBA action. During his last partial season in the league, Wall averaged 20.7 points, 8.7 assists, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 threes and 1.5 steals per game. If he remains healthy, Wall could be in line for a resurgent season with the Rockets.