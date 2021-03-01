Wall doesn't appear on the Rockets' injury report and should be available for Monday's game against the Cavaliers, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Heading into Sunday's game against the Grizzlies, Rockets head coach Stephen Silas suggested that Wall could be a candidate to sit Monday in the second half of the back-to-back set. With the Grizzlies turning Sunday's game into a runaway 133-84 victory, the Rockets were able to limit playing time for all of their starters, with Wall playing only 27 minutes in the contest. The lack of full minutes coupled with Wall's absence from the report means he should be in store for a normal workload Monday, provided the game proves more competitive than Sunday's.