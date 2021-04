Wall (knee) will be available for Wednesday's game against the Mavs, though he will face a minutes limit, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet Southwest reports.

Coach Stephen Silas did not reveal how many minutes he expects Wall to play, but it shouldn't come as a surprise that the veteran won't be cleared for a full workload. In his seven appearances since the All-Star break, Wall is averaging 17.1 points, 9.4 assists, 3.9 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks per contest.