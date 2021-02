Wall produced 22 points (6-17 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight assists and a rebound across 28 minutes in Thursday's 115-103 win over the Grizzlies.

After the removal of his injury tag, Wall turned in a team-leading performance despite logging only 28 minutes. His seven turnovers compromised his fantasy total somewhat, however. At this point in the season, the addition of Wall to the Rockets roster has been a net positive for the organization.