Wall will be sidelined for the rest of the season due to a hamstring tweak, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Wall will miss the rest of the season despite the fact that the injury doesn't sound incredibly severe. Houston is not competing for the playoffs and will give the veteran point guard plenty of time to recover after he appeared in 40 games this season. To end the season, Wall averaged 20.6 points on 40.4 percent shooting, 6.9 assists, 3.2 rebounds, 2.0 triples and 1.1 steals per game.