Wall went for 29 points (10-26 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 8-10 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds, one steal and one block over 35 minutes in the loss to the Wizards on Monday.

Wall paced the Rockets in both points and assists while attempting a season-high 10 free throws. He's now topped the 25-point mark six times, including four times in his last five games. The last time Wall hit double-digit assists was Dec. 19 of 2018 when he was a member of the Wizards and he did it against the Rockets.