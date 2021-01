Wall had 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists, two blocks and one steal in a 120-102 loss Sunday to the Lakers.

Wall marked his first double-double in over two years by leading the Rockets in rebounds. The performance was surprising considering he averaged 4.6 boards for Houston before Sunday's game. Wall's inefficient shooting did prove costly against the Lakers, but the overall performance does show promise.