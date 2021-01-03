Wall finished with 28 points (11-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-6 FT), six assists, four boards, three steals and two blocks in 37 minutes of a 102-94 win against Sacramento on Saturday.

Wall took over as the lead dog with James Harden (ankle) out for the contest, and in his second game back from the Covid list, he continued to fill the scoresheet. He improved his shooting percentage in game two with the Rockets, but still shot just 25 percent from deep for the second straight game. He'll next face the Mavs on Monday.