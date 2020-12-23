Wall is among the Rockets players expected to miss Wednesday's opener against the Thunder due to COVID-19 contact tracing, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

The details are still very much unclear, but Charania listed Wall and Cousins as two players who are unlikely to be available Wednesday night. It's possible that the contract tracing stems from the league's investigation into James Harden allegedly breaking COVID protocols earlier in the week. In the event both Harden and Wall -- and potentially others -- are held out, the Rockets would be left shorthanded in the backcourt, particularly at point guard.