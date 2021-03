Wall had 36 points (12-30 FG, 5-12 3Pt, 7-11 FT), five assists, two rebounds and a block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the Nets.

Wall has now scored 30 or more points in back-to-back games, and he has reached the 20-point mark in four of his last five contests. The veteran point guard is firmly established as the Rockets' main offensive threat and the numbers are backing him up to be a solid contributor on a nightly basis.