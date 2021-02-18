Wall registered 28 points (11-24 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), seven assists, three rebounds, two steals and a block across 36 minutes in Wednesday's loss against the 76ers.

Wall ended just three assists shy of registering back-to-back double-doubles, and the veteran point guard is finally showing the same levels of dominance he evidenced with the Wizards prior to the injury. He has scored at least 25 points in five of his last six games and is averaging 25.3 points with 7.0 assists per contest in that stretch.