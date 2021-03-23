Wall finished Monday's win over the Raptors with 19 points (8-30 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 11 rebounds, 10 assists, two blocks and a steal in 36 minutes.

Coach Stephen Silas said pregame that Wall would face a minutes restriction, but the veteran guard blew right through it on the second night of a back-to-back. It was a throwback performance for Wall, who led the way for Houston as it snapped a 20-game losing streak. Wall's 30 field goal attempts tied a season-high, while the triple-double was his first since March 17, 2016.