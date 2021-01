Wall had 15 points (5-12 FG, 4-6 3PT, 1-2 FT) and nine assists in Saturday's win over the Pelicans.

Wall saw only 26 minutes of action on a night when no Rockets player played more than 28 minutes. He still nearly netted a double-double, while adding a steal and a block on the defensive end. Since returning from a five-game absence in the middle of January, Wall has averaged 16.5 points, 7.0 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 made threes over his last four appearances.