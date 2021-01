Wall (knee) will play Saturday against the Mavericks, Ben DuBose of USA Today reports.

As expected, Wall will take the court after a five-game absence. With Victor Oladipo (rest) out, Wall should handle the ball plenty. In his seven appearances, Wall is averaging 18.6 points, 5.1 assists, 4.7 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks in 33.9 minutes.