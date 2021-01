The Rockets are holding out James Harden until a trade is completed, and John Wall should see an increased role in the meantime, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

With Harden away from the team indefinitely, Wall should practically have full reign of the offense. Wall sees a 10.6 percent usage increase with Harden off the court and averages 27.4 points, 5.7 assists, 3.1 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.2 blocks per 36 minutes in that situation.