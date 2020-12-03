Wall was traded to the Rockets on Wednesday, along with a protected future first-round pick, in exchange for Russell Westbrook, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports.

Rumors of this deal had been floated around last month, but there was no indication that the two sides were close to agreeing to a trade. In Wall, the Rockets get a player with an All-Star pedigree, but one who missed all of last season while recovering from a torn Achilles. Wall hasn't played in an NBA game since December of 2018, but all indications are that he'll be available for the start of the 2020-21 season. For Houston, Wall will fill the starting point guard spot vacated by Westbrook and become the latest star guard to team with James Harden. Fantasy-wise, the trade should not have a major effect on his fantasy value, though Harden is a more ball-dominant backcourt partner than Bradley Beal.