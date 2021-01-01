Wall notched 22 points (8-20 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds, nine assists, a steal and a block across 37 minutes in Thursday's win over the Kings.

Wall only shot 40 percent from the field Thursday, but he ended just one assist shy of a double-double in his debut wearing a Rockets uniform. The veteran point guard played his first official game in almost two years and, while he still needs to shake up some rust, it's undeniable that his debut was a step in the right direction. He should be in contention to be Houston's second-best scoring threat as the season progresses, especially if he's able to sustain what he did Thursday against Sacramento.