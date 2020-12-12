Wall posted 13 points (6-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt), nine assists, five rebounds and two steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 125-104 win over the Bulls.

This was Wall's first game in over two years, and the veteran point guard looked impressive -- he ended just one assist shy of a double-double despite playing limited minutes. While preseason stats do not count as a reliable benchmark for potential regular-season production, the fact that Wall looked healthy and in complete command of the offense in an encouraging sign for Houston, and that could translate into solid fantasy production across all formats.