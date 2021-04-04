Wall (knee) is unlikely to play in Monday's game against Phoenix, Cayleigh Griffin of ATT SportsNet reports.

Wall will miss a third straight game Sunday due to knee soreness, and coach Stephen Silas did not sound optimistic about the veteran's chances to return Monday night. Silas told the media the Rockets are "shooting for Wednesday" for Wall to potentially make his return against the Mavericks. As such, Kevin Porter Jr. will likely make two more starts at point guard before shifting back to shooting guard.