Wall produced 18 points (7-12 FG, 4-5 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, two steals and one blocked shot across 22 minutes in Monday's 136-106 win over the Thunder.

Wall could have logged a much higher total, but he was long gone by the fourth quarter in the 30-point blowout. After a slow beginning of the season, Wall has converted 61.1 percent of his three-pointers over the past three games. His four threes on Monday contributed to Houston's record-setting 11 three-pointers in the first quarter.