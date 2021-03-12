Rockets head coach Stephen Silas suggested after Thursday's 125-105 loss to the Kings that Wall (knee) may not be available to play Friday in Utah, Adam Spolane of Sports Radio 610 Houston reports.

Coming out of the All-Star break, Silas indicated that Wall would likely be available for both ends of the Rockets' back-to-back set to begin their second-half schedule, but those plans changed when the point guard made knee-to-knee contact with a teammate during Wednesday's practice, according to Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest. Wall woke up with soreness and stiffness in his left knee and was ruled out for Thursday's contest, and Silas' postgame comments didn't offer much confidence that the 30-year-old would be ready to go for Friday. With Christian Wood (ankle), Eric Gordon (groin), P.J. Tucker (coach's decision), Dante Exum (calf), David Nwaba (wrist), Danuel House (knee), Rodions Kurucs (oblique) already ruled out for the contest and with Wall and Victor Oladipo (rest) both at risk of sitting out as well, Houston could have as few as eight players available. Kevin Porter -- who posted 13 points and 10 assists in 29 minutes in his Rockets debut Thursday -- would likely handle most of the ball-handling and playmaking responsibilities if Wall sits.