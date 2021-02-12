Wall scored 17 points (5-13 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and contributed seven assists, six rebounds and one steal in the Rockets' 101-94 loss to the Heat on Thursday.

Wall had an inefficient game shooting the ball inside the three-point line, but was able to make four threes for the fourth time in six games. Wall has shot very well from three this season making 36.7 percent of his attempts from distance. The guard also continues to be a valuable distributor in his first season with the Rockets, averaging over six assists per game.