Wall provided 14 points 4-10 FG, 1-3 3PPt, 5-5 FT), four assists and four rebounds across 33 minutes in Monday's 113-100 loss to the Rockets.

Some off games from Wall are to be expected considering his lengthy absence from competitive hoops, and the additional issue of gaining synergy with James Harden adds to the challenge. It's only been five games, and there are still some issues that need to be worked out in the backcourt, not the least of which is Harden's future with the team. That fact alone makes Wall a great value across all formats.