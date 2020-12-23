Wall has tested negative for COVID-19, but he was among the Rockets sent home from the team facility ahead of Wednesday's game against the Thunder due to a teammate's positive test, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Ben McLemore remains away from the Rockets after testing positive for COVID-19 days earlier, but he's not the teammate in question who has resulted in multiple Houston players being isolated from the team. Among that group of players, Wall and DeMarcus Cousins have been revealed to have tested negative, but the statuses of both for Wednesday's game remains undetermined. At the very least, Wall -- should he continue to test negative -- doesn't look like he'll be in store for an extended absence.