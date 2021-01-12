Wall (migraine) is expected to play Tuesday against the Lakers but will go through pregame warmups before determining his availability, Cayleigh Griffin of AT&T SportsNet Southwest reports.

The 30-year-old has been battling the migraine over the past couple days and is officially considered questionable, but coach Stephen Silas indicated the veteran guard is likely to play. Wall is coming off his first double-double of the season as he had 14 points (5-14 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 10 rebounds, five assists and two blocks during Sunday's loss to the Lakers.