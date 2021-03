Wall (knee) will remain sidelined for Sunday's game against the Celtics.

Wall was initially expected to be available for the start of the Rockets' second-half schedule, but he will now miss his third straight game since its resumption. His absence means Victor Oladipo will be relied more on as a play-maker, while Kevin Porter and Sterling Brown could also see extra minutes. The veteran point guard's next chance to return will come Tuesday against the Hawks.