Wall (knee) will remain out through the weekend, missing games Wednesday against the Suns, Friday against the Pistons and Saturday against the Mavericks, Adam Wexler of Sportstalk 790 Houston reports.

Heading into Wednesday, Wall had already missed three games due to his sore left knee and the Rockets appear set to give the point guard more time off to recover. Fortunately for Wall, he doesn't appear in line for a long-term absence, with head coach Stephen Silas indicating that "it looks like he'll be back" after the weekend. In the meantime, Victor Oladipo and Eric Gordon should take control of the Rockets' playmaking duties in the backcourt.