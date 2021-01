Wall is out for Thursday's game against the Spurs due to left knee soreness, Jonathan Feigen of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Wall, along with James Harden (not injury related), is out Thursday, and Eric Gordon (lower leg) is questionable. That leaves the Rockets extremely short-handed. If Gordon plays, he should take on a significant portion of the offensive load in the backcourt. Either way, Ben McLemore, David Nwaba and Sterling Brown should see significantly increased run.