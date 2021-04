Wall (rest) will play and start Saturday against the Warriors, Kelly Iko of The Athletic reports.

As expected, after getting Friday's game off for rest, Wall will be back in the starting five. Since the start of March, he's appeared in 10 games and has averaged 21.9 points, 8.3 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.6 steals and 1.0 blocks in 34.0 minutes.