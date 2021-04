Wall finished Friday night's blowout loss to the Nuggets with just 10 points (3-8 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), two assists and seven turnovers.

Wall started and played 28 minutes in the lopsided defeat, finishing with perhaps his worst statistical game of the entire season. His seven turnovers tied a season high, and his two assists were his fewest in any game since he was held assist-less against the Grizzlies back on Feb. 28 in a 133-84 shellacking.